States must explore Constitutional remedy to recall Guv's: Achary

CHENNAI: Speaking at the conclave, former secretary general of Lok Sabha secretariat, PDT Achary cited the Constitutional deadlock created by governors in non-BJP ruled states and said, "If the governor creates a Constitutional crisis, there must be a solution available. Article 355 says, it is the duty of the union government to protect a state from external aggression and internal disturbance. The Union government has the duty to ensure that the administration of the state is carried on in accordance with the Constitution. Suppose the governor does not give assent or exercise options given in the Constitution, obviously it is an unconstitutional act. He is bringing about a breakdown in the Constitutional machinery in the state. You (State) should invoke Article 355 or go to the court or ask the President to recall the Governor."

