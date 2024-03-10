State’s free NEET coaching to begin from March 25

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated Tamil Nadu government’s free NEET crash coaching for the Class XI and Class XII medical aspirant students in the State-run schools is all set to begin after the board exams.

At present, the board exams are being held for Class XI and Class XII students across the State with more than 16 lakh students appearing for it. With the exams for both standards will be over by March end, the authorities have decided to conduct intense NEET training.

“Currently, the free NEET coaching was given to the Class XI and Class XII students, who were studying in government and government-aided schools, though the teachers,” a senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next.

Stating that the State government has decided to further intensify the NEET training for the medical aspirants in the government schools, he said, “Therefore, it was decided to conduct NEET classes from March 25 to May 2 in the coaching centres, which will be set up in the schools.”

Pointing out that the authorities were instructed to select the coaching centres, which have smart classrooms and a high-speed internet connection, the official said “There would be two coaching centres in one educational district, which would accommodate 40 students in each centre”.

“The training will be given in a bilingual way (English and Tamil) in all the centres,” he said, adding the chief educational officers along with the authorities concerned would select the teachers, who were experts in Physics, Chemistry and Biology, to take NEET lessons effectively”.

The official said that the headmasters would ensure that the students, who performed better in the NEET training which was given in the classes from November 2023, would register for the coaching.

“There are no limits in the registration, each medical aspirant in government schools is eligible for enrollment for the training,” he said, and added that “the training would be conducted in all the weekdays (Monday-Friday) from 9.15 am to 4.30 pm with the students will be provided free breakfast, lunch and tea”.

The official said that after the NEET training programme, three revision tests would be conducted to ensure that more government school students would crack the entrance exams this year.

“Students could get the detailed training timetable for each subject from their respective coaching centres and the schools,” he added.