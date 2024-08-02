State will bear education expenses of government school students joining top institutions, says Chief Minister Stalin

CHENNAI: Lauding the government school students who are set to join premier higher education institutions both in India and abroad, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the government would bear the initial travel expenses of those going abroad and fund the education of pupils who pursue higher education in top institutions, including the IITs.

In his address at a function here to felicitate 461 students from government schools, Stalin lauded them, their teachers and parents, and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and the department.

Stalin pointed out that when students from government schools join premier education institutions, it leads to huge positive social and economic impact. "With this, government school students are proving again and again that they are second to none."

Students from marginalised backgrounds and government schools scale great heights when they get an opportunity, he observed, noting that 14 of them have even bagged full scholarship to join reputed universities in Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan.

"The government will bear the initial travel expenses of students going abroad and the education expenses of students set to join India's premier higher education institutions," he said.

He handed over commendation certificates and laptops to 23 students, and felicitated the 14 who will study in foreign universities and the 448 others in Indian institutions.

Stalin appealed to the heads of top educational institutions to provide all help and encouragement to government school students and asserted that the Tamil Nadu government will always support the students.

"My dear officials from Taiwan and Malaysia! Take care of our students like your own children, and provide them all necessary support," he said.

The Chief Minister advised the students to nurture self-confidence and encouraged them saying that they have the capacity to overcome any barrier.