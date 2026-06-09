State transfers TNEB hard disk theft investigation to CB-CID

The case came to light after 34 computer hard disks went missing from the Information Technology section of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board’s headquarters on Anna Salai in the city. The disappearance of the storage devices sparked allegations from opposition parties, which claimed that the theft could be part of a larger conspiracy to destroy or conceal critical information. Several political leaders demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

Acting on the directions of Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj, the Chintadripet police registered a case and launched an investigation. During the probe, the police arrested Gopinath (31), a computer supervisor at the TNEB headquarters, on Sunday. Investigators said that he had stolen the hard disks and sold them to a computer company in Bengaluru.