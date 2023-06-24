State TPR zero; 23 active cases including 5 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported a single case in Coimbatore taking the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State to 36,10,591.

TN’s test positivity rate was zero after 1,941 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Active COVID cases in the State stood at 23 with the highest of 5 active cases reported in Chennai. A total of 10 more people recovered; total recoveries reached 35,72,488. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,080.