State told to file counter to controversial speaker Mahavishnu's bail plea

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai directed the State to file a counter to the bail plea of Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation, who was booked on the charge of insulting a visually challenged school teacher.

The additional sessions court in Chennai heard the bail plea of Mahavishnu. The petition stated that he didn’t make any statement to insult the physically challenged community and Mahavishnu also tendered an apology if his statement had hurt public sentiment and feelings.

After the submission, the court directed the State to file a counter and posted the matter to October 3 for further proceedings.

On August 28, Mahavishnu made a spiritual speech at a government school in Saidapet advocating rebirth and other religious things, further, he blamed the students for their difficulties.

As Mahavishnu’s speech showcased persons with disabilities in a negative light, a teacher objected to the speech for which he abused the teacher. After the video went viral on social media it triggered controversies.

Based on the complaint lodged by the teacher, the police arrested Mahavishnu on September 7 at Chennai International Airport when he returned from Australia.