State to provide 40 skill courses for children of construction workers

CHENNAI: The State government will upskill 50,000 higher education students, who are children of workers registered with the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB), by providing 40 skill courses.
Describing it as a unique training programme, a senior Labour Department official said the state-run Tamil Nadu Academy of Construction (TAC) has conducted comprehensive research on application-based learning methodologies and is committed to enhancing knowledge and skill development for all workers and dependents to foster a deeper understanding of contemporary concepts.
The official noted that students face limited resources and guidance when navigating diverse educational pathways, and said, "Construction worker dependents, in particular, require a comprehensive platform offering integrated knowledge, guidance, and practical exposure."
"The TAC also aims to provide additional skills to the children of registered construction workers through an online skill training programme, considering the opportunities for better employment in the digital era, which is presently facing a huge dearth of skilled manpower.
"It (courses) is also designed to prepare the students to become entrepreneurs in any sector. This programme is designed to enhance employability through industry-relevant skill development, prepare candidates for entrepreneurial ventures across various sectors and support professional advancement and career progression", he said.
Pointing out that there will be a dedicated call centre for trainee identification and registration, he said the training provider will develop a curriculum structured into logical sections and topics aligned with the specified National Qualification Framework (NQR).
"Each topic-specific curriculum will include high-quality pre-recorded video content with 2D animations", he said, adding that a comprehensive Learning Management System will be developed for accessibility via web and mobile applications to host all course content.
The official said that the students could learn through mobile devices, tablets, personal computers or laptops and Android TV. "The 40 skill courses include Junior Software Developer, AI-Visualisation Specialist, AI-Hardware Engineer, Core Java, Cloud Application Developer and AI-Data Scientist", he said and pointed out that the course duration (depending on the selection) would be between 300 hours and 1,200 hours," he said.