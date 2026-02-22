State to provide 40 skill courses for children of construction workers

Describing it as a unique training programme, a senior Labour Department official said the state-run Tamil Nadu Academy of Construction (TAC) has conducted comprehensive research on application-based learning methodologies and is committed to enhancing knowledge and skill development for all workers and dependents to foster a deeper understanding of contemporary concepts.

The official noted that students face limited resources and guidance when navigating diverse educational pathways, and said, "Construction worker dependents, in particular, require a comprehensive platform offering integrated knowledge, guidance, and practical exposure."