State to open ‘plug and play’ manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: To encourage start-ups and provide them with readymade facilities, the State government has decided to establish a ‘plug and play’ manufacturing unit at Kancheepuram district.

Unlike other existing industrial estates, the ‘plug and play’ manufacturing facility would provide readymade space where companies can start their production immediately.

The project was entrusted to Stateowned, IT department’s Electronics Corporation of India, which had tied up with Tidel Park. This facility is located at Vallam Vadagal taluk at Sipcot’s Aerospace Park in Sriperumbudur.

A senior official from the department said, “Any start-up or fresh manufacturing unit, whether it focuses on mobile or automobile sector, will have several formalities to identify a spacious land for manufacturing. Even after that, the production will take time since they need to purchase their required equipment. The ‘plug and play’ facility help save manpower and time, as it will come with ready-made facilities in more than 11 lakh square feet, and can accommodate around 100 companies.”

Stating that the project of setting up the facility was initiated in 2020, the official added: “It failed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and subsequent lockdown.”

Pointing out that Karnataka and Andhra have already begun constructing ‘plug and play’ units, he said: “We have already floated a tender for civil construction, electrical works and other mandatory duties including landscaping and other external works. The units will be leased to manufacturing companies. All ready-made facilities will be completed as per the requirement of the start-ups or companies in a couple of years.”