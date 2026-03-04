State to file reply on interim implementation of old pension scheme

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to file its response in a case of writ petition challenging the newly introduced Assured Pension Scheme (APS).
Amid ongoing protests by government employees opposing the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and seeking continuation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the State government introduced a new Assured Pension Scheme (APS).
Under APS, retired government employees would be entitled to receive 50 per cent of their last drawn salary as a pension. A Government Order has also been issued in this regard.
Challenging the said scheme, R Renukadevi, a voluntarily retired teacher from a government-aided school, has filed the writ petition before the High Court. In her affidavit, she contended that the scheme was to come into force from January 2026, thereby depriving employees who retired on or before December 31, 2025, of pensionary benefits under the new scheme.
The petitioner further argued that while the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) was introduced to reduce the State's financial burden, pensionary benefits should not be denied based solely on the date of retirement.
Pending disposal of the writ petition, the petitioner has sought an interim direction to grant a monthly pension of Rs 8,430 along with dearness allowance under the Old Pension Scheme, taking into account the accumulated contributions with interest under the CPS.
When the matter was heard before Justice PT Asha, the court directed the State government to file its counter affidavit on or before March 26 and adjourned the case for further hearing.