State to conduct job fairs for final-year students soon

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has decided to organise mega job fairs across the state for Technical, Arts and Science students, studying in state-run institutions aiming the final-year students, who will be appearing for their semester exams.

“Even though job fairs are held every year, this year, more students are expected to get job opportunities as Naan Mudhalvan scheme is providing relevant information about industry-specific skill courses,” a senior official from the Higher Education Department said.

Pointing out that each government college have a placement cell, which is being headed by a resource person, the official said that the resource person will plan a clear schedule of conducting job fairs.

Stating that about 8,500 students from the state-run arts and science colleges have benefited through job fair conducted by the state government last year (2022-2023), he said that this year the beneficiaries would be doubled.

He said the state government also allocated Rs 16.60 crore for giving internship training to enhance technical skill of more than 10,000 students (2,500 students from government engineering colleges and 7,500 students from government polytechnics institutions.

“The financial support for the technical students would be around Rs 16,000 each for internship”, he said adding “the internship initiative will also a opportunity for the students to get employment offers from the companies”. The official said that a detail schedule of job fairs is likely to be announced by next month.