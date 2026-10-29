State team gamifies CPR training with a manikin

Developed by AllReal, RescueSim XR combines a high-fidelity training manikin with mixed-reality simulations to help users practise CPR in simulated emergencies. Its six-minute rescue mission requires participants to assess a collapsed patient and perform the procedure, while the system provides feedback on their technique.

“It’s a high-fidelity CPR training manikin manufactured in Tamil Nadu. The main concept is that we have to revive the patient. There is a six-minute mission in this game, within which the player has to perform,” said R Niveditha, chief experience officer and co-founder of AllReal.

The product was showcased at the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) stall at the India Game Developer Conference 2026, held at the Chennai Trade Centre on Wednesday. Unlike conventional training manikins that may offer limited real-time feedback, RescueSim XR uses sensors to measure chest-compression depth and rate, helping trainees identify and correct errors as they practise.