State team gamifies CPR training with a manikin

CHENNAI: What if a video game could teach you to save a life? A Coimbatore-based team of biomedical engineers is turning that idea into a practical life-saving tool, using a combination of a physical manikin, immersive virtual environments and real-time feedback to train people in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a skill that can make the difference between life and death when a person suffers a sudden cardiac arrest.
Developed by AllReal, RescueSim XR combines a high-fidelity training manikin with mixed-reality simulations to help users practise CPR in simulated emergencies. Its six-minute rescue mission requires participants to assess a collapsed patient and perform the procedure, while the system provides feedback on their technique.
“It’s a high-fidelity CPR training manikin manufactured in Tamil Nadu. The main concept is that we have to revive the patient. There is a six-minute mission in this game, within which the player has to perform,” said R Niveditha, chief experience officer and co-founder of AllReal.
The product was showcased at the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) stall at the India Game Developer Conference 2026, held at the Chennai Trade Centre on Wednesday. Unlike conventional training manikins that may offer limited real-time feedback, RescueSim XR uses sensors to measure chest-compression depth and rate, helping trainees identify and correct errors as they practise.
The integration of a physical manikin with virtual environments is intended to take CPR instruction beyond demonstrations and passive learning to hands-on practice with measurable outcomes. The platform offers guided coaching and assessment modes, allowing trainees to improve their technique while enabling instructors to evaluate individual performance. Simulated settings, including metro stations, parks and gyms, are designed to familiarise users with emergencies that can occur in everyday public spaces.
The system addresses a persistent challenge in CPR education: attending a training session does not necessarily mean a person can perform the procedure correctly under pressure. Niveditha said, “Training sessions in nursing colleges and corporate workplaces often involve large groups, leaving instructors with limited opportunities to assess every participant individually. A gamified system with real-time feedback can help trainees practise more effectively and identify shortcomings before facing an actual emergency.”
Designed primarily for medical and nursing students, emergency medical technicians and healthcare professionals, the system can also be used for corporate training and community-based emergency preparedness programmes. A biomedical engineering graduate of Dr NGP Institute of Technology, Niveditha completed a foundational course in virtual and augmented reality at IIT Madras. “CPR awareness should extend beyond healthcare facilities, as medical emergencies can occur anywhere. Anything can happen to anyone. If we can perform CPR at that moment and save a life, that is really helpful,” she told DT Next.
AllReal’s four-member team comprises Niveditha, TU Vishnu, RM Eswar and Sriram Sankaran. The company, which has experience in medical simulation, launched RescueSim XR about four months ago and has begun selling the product in India and Qatar, according to Niveditha.
“The manikin, bundled with software, costs around Rs 30,000 and is offered as a one-time purchase with lifetime access,” she said. “The company sees the integration of a physical manikin with extended-reality training as a key distinction from conventional, lower-cost training models.”
While the technology cannot replace emergency medical care or regular hands-on instruction, it seeks to make CPR training more interactive, measurable and repeatable. Its ultimate value will depend on whether trainees retain their skills and can apply them effectively when confronted with a real-life emergency.