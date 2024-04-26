State ryots to protest against Mekedatu dam

TIRUCHY: Members of the Tamil Nadu All Farmers Association decided to hold a protest on May 2 at the office of Thanjavur Cauvery River Irrigation Superintendent Engineer against Karnataka’s plan to construct the Mekedatu dam. The decision was taken during the meeting held here on Thursday.

The urgent meeting of the farmers’ association leaders was held in Tiruchy on Thursday headed by the senior farmer leader Mahadanapuram Rajaraman in presence of struggle committee chief PR Pandian.

During the meeting, Rajaraman said that the Tamil Nadu farmers have been initiating several steps against Karnataka for the past 50 years and have succeeded in the protests.

“Presently, the Karnataka government plans to construct Mekedatu dam, and the farmers from Tamil Nadu should prevent the construction at any cost,” Rajaraman said.

To prevent the illegal construction of Mekedatu dam, the farmers from all associations have decided to stage a protest in Thanjavur, Pandian he said. A 15-member anti-Mekedatu protest committee was also formed.