State reports five new Covid-19 cases, three in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported five COVID-19 cases, three in Chennai, and one each in Coimbatore and Theni on Saturday taking the total number of infections in the State to 36,10,628.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0 per cent, after 806 people tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at nine. No new recoveries were reported in the State, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 stood at 35,72,538. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 38,081.