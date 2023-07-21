State reports 2 new COVID-19 cases; TPR at 0

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported two fresh COVID-19 cases, including one international case from Singapore on Friday, taking the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State to 36,10,617.

The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0 per cent after 1241 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at six.

One new recovery was reported in the State, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 stood at 35,72,530.

No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 38,081.