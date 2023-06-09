State reports 1 new covid-19 case

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported one fresh COVID-19 case in Tirupur on Thursday. The total number of infections in the State reached 36,10,532. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 per cent after 3,267 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 23.

The highest number of active cases were reported in Chengalpattu with 3 cases. A total of 6 more people recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached 35,72,429. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. As per the data, the death toll in the state stands at 38,080.