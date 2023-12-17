State receives 10 L doses of measles vax

CHENNAI: The State Health Department has received a total of 10 lakh doses of the measles and rubella vaccine from the Union Health Ministry.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine will be conducting Measles-Rubella vaccination camps in schools from Monday as there is a likelihood of measles outbreak risk post the recent floods caused by Cyclone Michaung.

The extensive vaccination campaign is being undertaken by the State Health Department to prevent any outbreak in the coming months.

The measles outbreak is common, as per the epidemiology post a flood. After the floods in December 2015, the State saw a surge in the cases of measles and the current vaccination is being done to prevent the same this year.

As many as 10.9 lakh doses are required to vaccinate all the children aged between 9 months to 15 years and the vaccination is focused on the flood-affected districts -- Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

The State has a stock of over 13 lakh doses currently.

Public health experts say that there can be a rise in the cases of measles in the month of April, especially in children, after the incubation period is over, post the cyclone in December.

The symptoms of measles can range from high fever, cough, cold, and rashes in various parts of the body. It mainly affects the respiratory tract and vaccination is the best preventive measure.

“We are currently undertaking the Measles and Rubella vaccination in the medical camps on a prevention basis and it is expected to start in the schools from Monday, to focus on vaccinating more children under the programme. Even those who have already received the vaccine, a booster helps against the risk of infection, “ said Dr Vinay Kumar, Joint Director of Immunisation, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

However, he added that the vaccination is completely voluntary and is not being administered compulsorily for all children in the said age group.

“As per the epidemiology of measles, there can be cases after a flood,” he said.