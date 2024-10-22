State Pollution Control Board to use social media for anti-cracker awareness

CHENNAI: With Deepavali festival less than 10 days away and shopping hubs already crammed on weekends, the State Environment Department has decided to utilise the impact of social media to create awareness against bursting crackers.

In a letter to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), department secretary P Senthilkumar directed the board to create awareness about the harmful effects of bursting crackers as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

“A letter may be sent to schools, colleges, eco-clubs and National Green Corps (NGC) through Secretaries to the government, School Education Department and Higher Education Department to create awareness among the children and college students. Additionally, social media awareness campaigns on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram may also be launched,” the letter said.

TNPCB has also been directed to create awareness through auto-rickshaws urging the public to avoid banned crackers, and instead use green crackers. It will conduct a survey on ambient air quality (AAQ) and ambient noise level (ANL) on October 25 (7 days before festival) and November 7 (7 days after) in the city and other urban areas.

As per the court order, revellers should burst crackers from 6 am to 7 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm on festival day. The department has asked the public to avoid smoke emitting crackers. Bursting them near hospitals, schools, courts and places of worship is also banned.