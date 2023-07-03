‘State planning to sell liquor in tetra packs

COIMBATORE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Sunday said the state government is mulling over introducing liquor in tetra packs in Tasmac shops. Addressing reporters in Erode, Minister Muthusamy said discussions are underway on selling liquor in tetra packs. “Issues in sale of liquor in tetra packs in Karnataka and Puducherry were being studied by special teams and also talks were being held with trade unions. Before implementing, all aspects will be taken into consideration,” Muthusamy said. Further, the Minister said the tetra packs will be an effective solution against littering of liquor bottles strewn on roads and improper cleaning of liquor bottles while recycling. “Therefore, tetra packs will prove to be a valuable alternative for the liquor bottles. Also, liquor in tetra packs can’t be adulterated, can be easily handled and reduces wastage. With this, most of the issues of Tasmac workers will get resolved,” he added. The Minister said that based on a report by the special team, efforts will be taken to introduce liquor in tetra packs. Muthusamy’s assertion comes amidst strong opposition from the PMK