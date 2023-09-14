State panel to study merits of Vishwakarma scheme

CHENNAI: The State government has constituted a five-member committee led by J Jeyaranjan, deputy chairman of the state planning commission to study the guidelines of the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Scheme.

According to an order issued by V Arun Roy, secretary to the state Micro, Small and Medium enterprises department on September 13, Thousand Lights MLA Dr N Ezhilan, principal secretary of State municipal administration department D Karthikeyan and secretary of state Backward classes department Reeta Harish Thakkar would be members and MSME secretary Arun Roy would be member-convener of the committee to be headed by economist Jeyaranjan.

The committee would study whether the guidelines of the PM Vishwakarma scheme would “confine artisan communities to their traditional caste based occupations and if availing the scheme benefits would be detrimental to the educational progress and social mobility of artisans and their next generation.”

The committee, which would study the scheme’s contribution to the economic progress of the beneficiary artisans, could also propose any modification to the union government on the scheme guidelines to address the apprehensions of the civil society.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within two weeks. Reasoning the necessity of the committee, the GO (copy available with DT Next) said that the State government has received representations from a few prominent members of the civil society that the scheme may reinforce the caste system and it would be detrimental for their socio-economic development.

“In the context of the objection, it is felt necessary that the scheme guidelines should be studied in detail to assess the socio-economic impact of the PM Vishwakarma scheme,” the GO added.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance had organised a massive protest meeting here recently in condemnation of the scheme feared to reinforce the caste system and discourage the oppressed masses from pursuing higher education.