State of the House: Look to history, not WhatsApp

The powers, privileges of the House of Parliament and of its members were set out under Article 105 of the Constitution. Similar privileges and powers were extended to the State legislatures and its members were set out under Article 194.

In Article 105(3), the Constituent Assembly stipulated that the house privileges will have to be framed by the Parliament and until so defined, shall be those of the House of Commons of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, and of its members and committees, and at the commencement of this Constitution. Similar stipulation was there in respect of the legislature under Article 194(3) also.

It was rather anomalous that in a new republican constitution, the privileges of its own legislative bodies will have to borrow from the UK House of Commons, our colonisers. Even after 25 years of the Constitution, this position remained until someone realised that it was an awkward situation.

Promptly, amendments were made to Articles 105(3) and 194(3) by which the references to the UK House of Commons were deleted from our Constitution. The native wisdom will be reflected in the 44th amendment made to the Constitution (1979) by which the references to the privileges of a foreign Parliament was removed and it was substituted as follows:-

“...shall be those of that House and of its members and Committees immediately before the coming into force of Section 26 of the Constitution (Forty-fourth Amendment) Act, 1978…” Instead of defining the privileges and powers of the members, the Parliament, by inserting the above clause, has only reiterated the status quo, which means we continue to rely on the powers and privileges of the House of Commons even today.