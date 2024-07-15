State of govt schools in TN brings tears to one's eyes: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss remarked on Monday that the miserable state of government schools in Tamil Nadu is enough to bring tears to one's eyes.

In a statement, he stated that on the 122nd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, who dedicated himself to ensuring children had access to education, it was disheartening to witness the sad state of affairs of government schools under the current regime.

Kamaraj reopened schools that were shut and not only provided free education but also eradicated hunger through mid-day meals, the PMK leader recalled, adding that that the situation has changed for the worse now.

Condemning the inadequate conditions of government schools today, Anbumani pointed out that there was a lack of proper teachers, classrooms, and even basic toilet facilities. "Sadly, the state government which should be improving government schools is busy felicitating private schools and endorsing their exorbitant fee structures," he said, in a reference to the state government's upcoming event to honour private schools who secured 100 per cent pass in the board examinations.