State must take up Tiruchy dry port works, says Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko said the district would soon have a dry port, as the Union government has already forwarded the recommendations to the State government to study feasibility. He noted that the port would generate at least 2,000 employment opportunities.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko said that he has been requesting the Union government to establish a dry port in Tiruchy for over a year and submitted a petition with the senior ministers in this regard.
"Now, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed that the recommendation was an apt one for Tiruchy and the State government should initiate steps for the feasibility," Durai Vaiko said. He said that he had already briefed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay about the project.
He said that the Centre has sent an official intimation about the possible dry port and has also suggested starting the infrastructure facilities for the dry port. "We will follow this up and initiate all possible ways to realise the project," he said.
The parliamentarian pointed out that the dry port would support industrial development in Tiruchy and adjacent districts and play a crucial role in state development by attracting industrial investment.
The dry port in Tiruchy would generate at least 2,000 direct employment opportunities and 10,000 indirect opportunities, he said.
He also noted that the Tiruchy port should be established on at least 100 acres, as the one in Tirupur spans 21 acres. "The district administration has also been informed about the development and I hope the works will positively take off soon," Durai Vaiko added.