State must take up Tiruchy dry port works, says Durai Vaiko

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko said that he has been requesting the Union government to establish a dry port in Tiruchy for over a year and submitted a petition with the senior ministers in this regard.

"Now, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed that the recommendation was an apt one for Tiruchy and the State government should initiate steps for the feasibility," Durai Vaiko said. He said that he had already briefed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay about the project.