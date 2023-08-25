State logs zero fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported zero cases of new COVID-19on Thursday.

While the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 36,10,642, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is 0.2 per cent, after 494 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 5.

No new recoveries were reported in the State, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 is 35,72,556. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll from the infection stood at 38,081.

