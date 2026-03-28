State likely to provide TET training via Kalvi TV

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu Teachers' Eligibility Test (TNTET) for in-service teachers set to be held in July, the Directorate of School Education is likely to conduct training on Kalvi TV.
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is preparing a training module with a set of question banks for all subjects. The training would likely be held for an hour, said department sources.
According to the notification from the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), the nodal agency conducting TET, the exams will be held on July 4 and 5 for paper I and paper II, respectively. Teachers have been asked to apply for the exam before April 10.
Meanwhile, the department also confirmed conducting training for teachers so that they can clear the exams.
"For the preparation of question banks for the training, select teachers were called for a frame module. Though not sure exactly when, SCERT will begin training at the earliest," said a department official.
Also, regarding clarifying doubts on applying for TET, the TRB has assured that the necessary steps have already been taken, and the appointment of the nodal officer will be discussed in the coming days.