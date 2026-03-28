State likely to provide TET training via Kalvi TV

Meanwhile, the department also confirmed conducting training for teachers so that they can clear the exams.

"For the preparation of question banks for the training, select teachers were called for a frame module. Though not sure exactly when, SCERT will begin training at the earliest," said a department official.

Also, regarding clarifying doubts on applying for TET, the TRB has assured that the necessary steps have already been taken, and the appointment of the nodal officer will be discussed in the coming days.