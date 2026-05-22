State language criterion for SSC historic win: MP Su Venkatesan

CHENNAI: CPM parliamentarian from Madurai, Su Venkatesan, on Sunday welcomed the Union government's decision to include State language proficiency as a qualification for certain Central government posts, describing it as a major victory for Tamil Nadu's long-standing demand.
Referring to the Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) recruitment notification issued on Thursday, Venkatesan said the requirement had been introduced for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer under the State cadre.
In a social media post, he stated that the move was the result of sustained pressure from Tamil Nadu and various employee organisations, which had consistently demanded that recruitment to Union government offices in states should prioritise candidates with knowledge of the respective State language.
According to the notification issued by the SSC under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, candidates applying for state cadre posts must possess proficiency in the regional language and submit proof through certificates issued by recognised government examination authorities at the Class 10 level.
Venkatesan said the new provision would help ensure that candidates from the respective States received appointments within their own States and improve the delivery of public services.
He also urged the Union government to extend similar norms to other categories of Central government recruitment in the future.