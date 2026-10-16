State, judiciary appear caste-biased, doubts mom of honour killing victim

The bail came days after they called off their indefinite protest on October 10, following an assurance from Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar and Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu that the State would appeal against the order quashing the chargesheet against the parents of the prime accused.

“Now, we have serious doubts about whether the State and the judiciary are acting in a caste-biased manner to dilute the case and help those who killed my son in the name of caste honour go unpunished,” said A Tamilselvai, Kavin’s mother, to DT Next.

Kavin, a Scheduled Caste from Arumugamangalam near Eral in Thoothukudi district, was in a relationship with S Subhashini, a Siddha doctor from Tirunelveli. The Tirunelveli police arrested her younger brother Surjith for Kavin’s murder on July 27, 2025. The police later arraigned Surjith’s cousin, Jeyapaul, and Surjith’s parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, as co-accused.

On September 29, 2026, the High Court quashed the CB-CID charge sheet against the second and third accused, Saravanan and Krishnakumari. Counsel for Jeyapaul informed the court of this, but the court declined to quash the case against Jeyapaul.

“Has Jeyapaul done any service to the nation for the court to cite the delay in completing the trial as a reason for granting him bail?” Tamilselvai asked.

She said Jeyapaul had actively participated in the conspiracy, preparation and execution of the honour killing, adding that he helped his cousin Surjith, the main accused, destroy the clothes and remove the registration number plate of the two-wheeler at Jeyapaul’s quarry at Pappankulam.