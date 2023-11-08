State invites Applications for Anna gallantry medal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday invited nominations for the Anna Medal for Gallantry for the year 2024.

The state government, in a release issued Wednesday, advised people to apply for the Anna Gallantry Awards on the online portal (https://awards.tn.gov.in) before December 15.

The Government of Tamil Nadu instituted the 'Anna Medal for Gallantry' for Civilians/Government Servants for their conspicuous acts of gallantry in saving life, property. The medal would be presented to the awardee by the Chief Minister during the Republic Day Celebrations on 26th January, 2024.

The applications / recommendations for the award should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the conspicuous act of gallantry of the person, the release added. Only applications /recommendations received through online mode would be considered and those application not received within the prescribed time would be rejected, the release said.

The awardees will be selected by the selection committee constituted by the Government.

Only those applicants belonging to Tamil Nadu are eligible for the award. The Tamil Nadu Government awards an average six Anna Medals for Gallantry in a year with three medals each for general public and Government servants (Including Uniformed Services). There is no age limit for receipt of the medal. The award consists of a Cheque for Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only), a medal and a citation.