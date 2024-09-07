State in process of drafting deep tech policy, says TN Minister PTR

CHENNAI: The State is in the process of drafting deep tech policy to realise Chief Minister MK Stalin's ambitious vision of propelling Tamil Nadu towards a trillion-dollar economy, said minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in a tech conclave at Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) held a industry conclave here, that highlighted the role of corporates in nurturing innovation in the emerging and deep tech space.

The Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan participated as the chief guest in the event.

While addressing the various startup leaders regarding nurturing startup innovation in emerging & deep tech sectors the minister said, "To support the journey of reaching towards a trillion-dollar economy, the State is in the process of drafting deep tech policy, which is the first of its kind in the country".

Innovate in Tamil Nadu is our new mantra, the minister added.

The minister also presented the cheques for cash prizes to the tune of Rs. 4.5 lakh to the winners of the top three places of the "Unlock The Future Innovation Challenge", a contest conduct by iTNT.

On May 2023, the Chief Minister inaugurated the iTNT, a deep tech innovation network by leveraging the combined strengths of the startups, innovators, researchers, incubators, academia, government, and international partners to propel transformative global innovation.

Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Jayant also spoke.