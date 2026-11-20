She also denied reports of torture in response to a question about the video released by an inmate.

Manjula conducted the inspection for about two hours in the presence of District Revenue Officer Ramya Devi, Andipatti Deputy Superintendent of Police J Vishnupriya, Kandamanur Inspector Radha, Madurai prison DIG Murugesan, and other prison officials.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Manjula said it was a routine prison inspection.