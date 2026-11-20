THENI: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) member and retired High Court Judge R N Manjula, who inspected Thekkampatti prison in Theni district, from where 17 remand prisoners escaped on October 26, on Thursday said she had not come across any allegations of torture or denial of basic facilities during the inquiry.
She also denied reports of torture in response to a question about the video released by an inmate.
Manjula conducted the inspection for about two hours in the presence of District Revenue Officer Ramya Devi, Andipatti Deputy Superintendent of Police J Vishnupriya, Kandamanur Inspector Radha, Madurai prison DIG Murugesan, and other prison officials.
Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Manjula said it was a routine prison inspection.
When asked about allegations of torture and lack of basic facilities in the prison, she said no such complaints had come to her notice. She said she had examined the prison's shortcomings and facilities and would recommend improvements to the government, if necessary.
The 17 prisoners escaped from the prison on the night of October 26 and were apprehended by police within 36 hours. They were subsequently transferred to different prisons in Coimbatore, Salem, Palayamkottai and Trichy
Meanwhile, Meenakshi Sundaram, one of the escapees, had posted a video alleging that inmates were tortured, denied food and drinking water, and prevented from meeting visitors despite submitting petitions.