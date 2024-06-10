State Health Minister inaugurates in-patient block at Pollachi govt hospital

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the in-patient department building with pay wards at Pollachi Government District Headquarters Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 72 lakh.

The pay ward room contains a single cot bed, TV, toilet with geyser, and oxygen facilities.

The rent for this room is Rs 1,000, while it has been fixed at Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 for deluxe and superior rooms respectively. The rent of a double cot is fixed at Rs 1,500.

Pay wards have also been opened in government hospitals in Chennai Coimbatore, Salem, and Madurai, and about eight hospitals are expected to get pay wards this year.

Inaugurating the premises, he said that a total of 1.74 crore people in Tamil Nadu have benefited under ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, and health officials from various countries have been asking for the details of how this programme is being implemented in Tamil Nadu.

The Minister said that projects including Innuyir Kappom Thittam and Nammai Kakkum 48 (NK 48) have helped the people across the State. So far, 2,54,256 people have benefitted from NK 48. The amount for the treatment has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for road accident victims.

He further said that the scheme to provide life-saving emergency “loading dose” for heart attack victims to reduce fatalities has been implemented in Pollachi.

“A pack of 14 tablets of 3 types is given immediately to those suffering from an attack, who come to hospitals and save their lives. Anyone suffering from a heart attack is given these as an immediate treatment even in Primary Health Centers. A total of 408 people have benefitted under this scheme, including 405 people in primary health centers and 3 people in sub-health centers in Coimbatore,” he said.