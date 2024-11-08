State govt to upgrade orchidariums at Gudalur, ATR ranges

CHENNAI: To attract more visitors and researchers and to make the local community aware of the importance of orchid conservation, the State Forest Department would upgrade the orchidariums at Gudalur and Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

The orchidarium at Attakatty, Pollachi division, Anamalai Tiger Reserve and Genepool Garden of Nadugani Range, Gudalur forest division would be upgraded with state-of-the-art amenities.

According to the Government Order, the Orchidarium at Attakatty would get a new glass house with accessories (automated misting, temperature control etc.,) at Rs 60 lakh.

Further, the existing orchid display room would be repaired and upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh.

For conservation and display, the forest department would collect and procure orchids at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh.

Apart from this, the Attakatty Orchidarium will get an upgraded version of a solar power fence, a photo display room for the SMART interpretation centre using the latest technologies in conservation education, solar panels with inverters and 200 Ah batteries.

An orchid library and eco shop will also be set up at the Attakatty Orchidarium. Simultaneously, the Orchidarium at Genepool Garden of Nadugani range, Gudalur forest division would get an orchid museum with an interpretation centre (having AI bots) at an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh.

“Theme-based orchid glass enclosures by simulating orchids environment of tropics, subtropics and temperature, orchid virtual reality centre, glass display of endemic orchids of Western Ghats would also set up at Gudalur orchidarium,” the GO said.

Also, renovation and improvement of the existing orchidarium such as misting units, humidity monitors, drainage system, orchidarium fans etc., would be undertaken.

The department also planned for orchid selfie points, exposure visits, awareness generation, educational outreach programmes on orchids, and documentary films on orchids at the Gudalur orchidarium.

It may be recalled that the then Forests Minister M Mathiventhan informed the House on June 25 that the orchidariums at Gudalur and Anamalai Tiger Reserve will be upgraded for Rs 3 crore.