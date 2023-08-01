State govt to take over Child Helpline from today

CHENNAI: With the two months’ period of the notice issued by the Ministry of Child and Women Empowerment getting over, the Tamil Nadu government will officially take over the Child Helpline (CHL) from Tuesday.

The Ministry in May issued a notice to Childline India Foundation (CIF), partner NGOs and 12 states and Union Territories (UT) for handing over CHL service to Child Protection Services (CPS) operating under the government.

Meanwhile, for the smooth functioning of 1098 during the transition, the States and UTs were allowed to operate CHL with existing staff.

Speaking to DT Next, a District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) official said, “As the notice period for transitioning has completed on July 31, the government has been taking steps to take over 1098 service from August 1.

“In the first week, all the calls will be directed to concerned officers who will direct it to the child protection officer. We will operate the calls and address the complaints with the existing staff for two months.”

The official added that the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a scientific society operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, would work on creating a proper channel to receive 1098 complaints.

For taking over CHL, the states and UTs have been directed to equip Women and Child Development control rooms and CHL units with required manpower as per the SOP listed by the Child and Women Empowerment Ministry.

The states and UTs are required to provide ll information such as site address for WCD control rooms and CHL at District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) to the centre for WCD.