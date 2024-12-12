State govt only concerned about flooding in capital city Chennai: H Raja

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu government is only concerned about the Chennai flooding and least bothered about the other districts during the monsoon days, charged the BJP senior leader H Raja in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters Raja said, the VCK chief Thol Thirumavalvan is in the practice of stooping before the Chief Minister MK Stalin and so he has suspended Adhav Arjuna for failing to follow his style before the Chief Minister.

Also Read: Can't remain MLA if solutions for flooding not found: Selvaperunthagai tells TN Assembly

Charging that the State government is concerned about Chennai alone during the monsoon days, Raja said the government fails to look at the other districts when they struggle in the floods and other natural calamities.

“The government is for everyone and so it has to concentrate equally on the entire state and provide proper support,” Raja said.

Meanwhile, Raja accused the Dravidian model government of making Thiruvannamalai a real estate component which caused the landslide recently that consumed seven lives, he said.

He also said that the leaders of the Dravidian movement were not self-disciplined.

“Both Minister EV Velu and PK Sekarbabu look at Thiruvannamalai as a real estate plot and so they are not concerned about the devotees,” he said and added that the people will certainly remove DMK from the government during the 2026 elections.