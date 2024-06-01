State government yet to issue order, stricter action against underage drivers not to come in force in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' new regulation to cancel the registration certificate (RC) of vehicles driven by minors, which was set to come into effect on June 1, will not immediately be implemented in Tamil Nadu.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the enforcement of the amended rules has been postponed due to the lack of a formal government order from the State Transport Department.

Transport officials indicated that the new regulation is likely to come into effect after June 4. Until then, authorities would not be able to enforce the rules and cancel RC of vehicles driven by minors.

As per the central rule, which was to be implemented from June 1, any minor caught driving a vehicle will face severe penalties. The vehicle's registration certificate (RC) will be cancelled, and the minor will be fined Rs 25,000 and will also be barred from obtaining a driver's licence until the age of 25.

In recent times, there has been a significant rise in accidents caused by minors driving vehicles. Despite numerous awareness campaigns by the State and central governments, the rate of these accidents has not decreased. In response, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced strict measures to address this issue.