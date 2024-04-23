State ganja capital, says BJP chief; doubts police efficiency

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said that Tamil Nadu has become the ‘ganja capital’ and questioned the efficiency of the state police.

Attacking the ruling DMK government, BJP state president Annamalai said, “Crimes are increasing day by day in Tamil Nadu due to narcotics like ganja. In the past three days, the news of ganja peddlers attacking the cops, youths near Kumbakonam, attacking a government bus driver under the influence of ganja and a man who attacked his wife and father-in-law under the influence of ganja in Theni, has created a sense of fear among the public.”

Questioning the law and order situation in the state, the former IPS officer said Tamil Nadu has become the ganja capital. “The police, who come forward to arrest the criminals after the crime has been reported, don’t know who are the traffickers and peddlers of ganja? Why can’t the circulation of ganja be completely stopped?” Annamalai asked.

“The fact that the ruling DMK government has not taken any strong steps to curb ganja abuse, the fact that DMK functionary AR Jaffer Sadiq has acted as the kingpin of an international drug trafficking ring and has been silent for three years, raises many more questions,” he said in a social media post.