State files criminal defamation against EPS and Annamalai for defaming Stalin

CHENNAI: Criminal defamation has been filed against leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai for allegedly defaming the Chief Minister MK Stalin having nexus with drug peddlers.



City Public Prosecutor filed the complaint on behalf of the CM in the principal sessions court, Chennai.

The petition stated that EPS and Annamalai made statements alleging that the CM involved in distribution of drugs including pseudoephedrine by aiding the drug peddlers.

The petition pointed out the statement made by EPS in a pressmeet on March 8 by accusing the CM on respect with his conduct in the discharge of his public office.

Similarly the petition referred to a content posted by Annamalai in his X (twitter) handle allegedly defaming the CM by stating that government having alligiance with the drug peddlers and not with the people.

The CM gave the call to eliminate the narcotic drugs from the State, pursuant to this several measures have been taken, said the petition.

Under section 199(2) of CrPC and section 500 of IPC yhe criminal defamation has filed against EPS and Annamalai.

Due to the efforts of the State police, Tamil Nadu maintaing the status of zero cultivation of ganja, the petition reads.

72 cases filed against narcotics offenders and 151 moveable - immovable properties worth of Rs17.87 crores were seized, said the petition.

The State conducted special operation called Ganja&Gutkha 2.0 through which 2,423 accused were arrested and 3,562 kilograms of ganja were seized from March 2022 to April 2022, said the petition.

To stop the sale of ganja & gutkha near educational institutions special checks were conducted in the shops at the vicinity, further award campaigns also conducted in schools and colleges to educate the youngsters about the ill effects of ganja and other narcotic drugs, said the petition.