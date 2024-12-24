State failed to pay for govt schools' internet bill, TN BJP stands by allegation

CHENNAI: The BJP State unit on Monday reiterated its allegation that the DMK government has failed to settle outstanding dues of Rs 1.5 crore to the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for internet services provided to government schools and educational offices.

BJP state president K Annamalai criticised the DMK government's alleged apathy towards settling the dues, which has put the internet services in government schools and educational offices at risk of disconnection.

Annamalai cited a circular issued by the joint director of the Department of School Education, which instructed chief educational officers of all districts to settle the outstanding amount immediately.

"The joint director's circular is a damning indictment of the DMK government's inefficiency and lack of accountability," Annamalai said in a statement.

"It is appalling that the government has failed to settle the dues despite repeated reminders, putting the education of thousands of students at risk," he claimed.

He also questioned the veracity of Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh's claim that there were no pending dues to BSNL.

"It is shocking that the minister is denying the existence of pending dues despite the joint director's circular. This raises serious questions about the minister's credibility and the government's commitment to transparency," he said.

The BJP state president also took a swipe at the DMK government's alleged penchant for showcasing ordinary events as achievements.

"The DMK government's obsession with publicity and propaganda has led to a situation where no department is functioning efficiently. The government's priorities are skewed, and the people of Tamil Nadu are suffering as a result," he added.