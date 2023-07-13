State failed to check veggie prices, says Sellur Raju

MADURAI: Criticising the ruling party, former AIADMK minister and MLA Sellur K Raju on Wednesday said that the state government failed to curb skyrocketing prices of small onions, which touched Rs 240 a kilo and tomatoes, which remain unaffordable for many. “Usually, it brings tears to the eyes while peeling off, but now people burst into tears just after hearing soaring onions price,” he said.

Taking a clue from AIADMK government, the ruling party should think of selling tomatoes and other high priced vegetables through mobile units at lower prices on streets to benefit households at their doorsteps, instead of selling tomatoes through fair price shops. Tomatoes are perishable and it would be not wise to sell it through fair price shops, which are already understaffed, he added.

Despite such serious issues affecting the common people, the state government is gathering opinions from men and discussing options to introduce liquor in 90ml tetra packs. Such a move would certainly ruin the lives of many, including students and construction workers. The very concept of alcohol marketing through Tasmac for extended time would have an instinctive aversion among women, making it a cakewalk for the AIADMK in the Lok Sabha polls. Madurai West MLA Raju exuded confidence that the AIADMK led combine would sweep the polls and secure victory from all 40 constituencies.