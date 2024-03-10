State energy consumption remains over 400 MUs

CHENNAI: Amid the rise in mercury level in the State, Tamil Nadu’s energy consumption has breached 400 million units for the third day in a row on March 8 marking a steep increase considering that the peak summer is yet to begin.

The energy consumption crossed the 400-MU mark for the first time in April last year and touched an all-time high of 423.785 MU on April 20, 2023.But the energy consumption breached the 402-MU mark for three successive days in the first week of March showing an increasing power consumption trend. On March 6, the State’s energy consumption stood at 402.062 MU and the next day it touched 402.218 MU. On Friday, the consumption crossed 402.987 MU. The average energy consumption in March, so far, is 391 MU as against 350 MU in March last year.

The power demand also increased steeply to 18,754 MW on Friday noon as against the maximum demand of 18,048 MW recorded in March 2023.

The increase in energy consumption and power demand corresponds with dry weather prevailing in the State. The meteorological department has warned that due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and uncomfortable weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperature climbed a few notches above normal at many weather stations in the State. A senior Tangedco official attributed the increase in the energy demand to the high temperature prevailing in the state.

“With the summer approaching, the high temperature prevailing across the state has pushed up the power demand.’’