State Educational Achievement Survey 2023 to be held on November 3

CHENNAI: The State Educational Achievement Survey (SEAS) for the year 2023 is set to take place on November 3.

It covers subjects like Tamil, English and Mathematics, and will be conducted across all types of schools, including government, aided, private, and CBSE schools.

A total of 30 students from classes III, VI and IX will have the opportunity to participate in the exam.

The SEAS programme is administered by a team of key personnel including the State-level coordinator, state project director of Samagra Shiksha, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director (implementation) and associate State-level coordinators.

At the district level, district-level coordinators will play a crucial role, with the Chief Education Officer (CEO) responsible for monitoring and the principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) overseeing implementation.

Field Investigators (FIs) are to play a significant role in conducting the exams, ensuring the necessary prerequisites for training are met, and addressing any training-related challenges.

The SEAS exams system is structured with levels, as per the circular.

Each level corresponds to specific classes, with labelled test forms. These test forms are associated with particular subjects, such as English, Tamil, other languages and Mathematics, with 40 questions for class III, 50 for class VI, and 60 for class IX.

"Students in each class are allotted different amounts of time for completion, with 60 minutes for class III, 75 minutes for class VI, and 90 minutes for class IX. Students are required to shade their answers on the provided OMR sheets.

The accuracy and completeness of answer sheets, OMR sheets, student questionnaires, teacher questionnaires, and school questionnaires are of utmost importance. These materials must be collected from students without any errors or omissions, the circular added.

Notably, FIs are responsible for shading the OMR sheets for class III students, while students themselves are entrusted with shading the sheets for classes VI and IX. "Head instructors have the critical role of reviewing their students' answer sheets, questionnaires, and examination booklets, ensuring everything is in proper order and offering assistance where needed, "the circular added.

Meanwhile, various government teachers' association members have urged Samagra Shiksha department to not involve trainee teachers and B.Ed students for conducting these surveys for school students.

"Recently, the department conducted a sample survey with B.Ed students and trainee teachers across the State. During which, many teachers' associations placed a request to the director of the education department to exclude them. However, so far no confirmation has been received in this regard, "said a government school teacher in Kancheepuram.