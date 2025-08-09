State Education Policy: Copycat's bilingual push outdated, says BJP

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State L Murugan, along with BJP leaders Nainar Nagenthran, Tamilisai Soundararajan and K Annamalai, on Friday criticised the Tamil Nadu government’s introduction of the State Education Policy (SEP).



L Murugan alleged that the SEP repackages existing measures without substantive changes. He questioned the decision to implement a bilingual medium of instruction in government schools, asking why students there should not have access to a third language like their counterparts in private schools. He also questioned the DMK’s claims on social justice, pointing out that mother-tongue instruction already exists in Tamil Nadu.

The Union minister listed a series of issues in the school education sector, including declining enrolment in government schools, inadequate infrastructure, shortage of teachers, and recent incidents of collapse of school buildings. He alleged diversion of central funds and non-payment of tuition fees owed under the Right to Education Act, forcing parents to bear the cost.

BJP state unit president Nainar Nagenthran said that the SEP was drafted in haste ahead of elections and was a partial imitation of the National Education Policy. Tamilisai Soundararajan called it a political move, alleging that it prioritises electoral considerations over student welfare. Annamalai and other leaders also voiced similar concerns about the DMK government bringing in the much-delayed State policy when Tamil Nadu is going to face elections within months.