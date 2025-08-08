CM Stalin releases State Education Policy: Class 11 board exam scrapped, model schools across districts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday released the long-delayed State Education Policy (SEP), reaffirming the state's opposition to the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Two major announcements in the SEP are: the cancellation of the Class 11 board exam for Tamil Nadu students from the current academic year, and the setting up of a ‘School of Success’ in each block of every district. Model schools will continue in all districts.

Also, Tamil will be made compulsory across all boards, including CBSE, ICSE, and others. Tamil will also be taught in Kendriya Vidyalayas functioning in Tamil Nadu, as per the Tamil Learning Act.

Meanwhile, 910 students from government schools in Tamil Nadu have secured admissions in premier institutions across India. Education department officials said the numbers are likely to increase as admissions are still underway. Of the 910 students, 27 will join IITs across the country.