State economic survey: TN women not eating enough good stuff; over a half are anaemic

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Economic Survey has revealed that 53.4% of women in the State are anaemic, a figure significantly higher than Kerala (36.3%) and Karnataka (47.8%), and slightly better than the national average of 57%, raising concerns for a state that boasts strong healthcare infrastructure.
The recently released Economic Survey cited the National Family Health Survey 2019-2021 to highlight severe anaemia and gaps in diet diversity among Tamil Nadu women aged 15 to 49.
The survey also pointed out that 36.6% of women in the State do not eat fruits even once a week, lower than 46% in Gujarat and 45.5% in Maharashtra, indicating an inadequate intake of essential vitamins and micronutrients.
Similarly, 12.6% of women do not consume pulses or beans even once a week and 10.6% don’t have milk or curd every week — both key protein and calcium sources.
Further revealing poor overall protein intake, the survey said 25.4% of women don’t eat fish, chicken or meat even once a week.
The data further shows that only 44.3% of women in the State have a normal waist to hip ratio, suggesting abdominal obesity and other lifestyle risks.
Non communicable diseases also pose several challenges. Hypertension among 15-year-olds stands at 24.8%, while 20.7% have high blood glucose levels. Additionally, 2.9% women have diabetes, and 4.1% suffer from goitre or other thyroid disorders.
The State Economic Survey notes that these findings highlight the need for strengthening nutrition programmes, improving awareness about balanced diets, and promoting consumption of foods rich in iron and other minerals and vitamins.
While Tamil Nadu continues to perform well in several health and other development indicators, the dietary levels signal the need for a sustained policy focused on women's nutritional wellbeing.