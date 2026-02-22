State draws master plans for 19 major temples at Rs 1,770 crore

CHENNAI: The State government has drawn up Rs 1,770 crore for master plans of 19 major temples, marking a cornerstone of its larger reform drive in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.
According to the release issued on Sunday, the master plans aim to upgrade core infrastructure and devotee amenities at prominent shrines, including Tiruchendur, Samayapuram, Rameswaram, Palani, Azhagarkoil, Marudhamalai, Tiruverkadu, Periyapalayam and Siruvapuri. The works encompass renovation, improved access, and comprehensive facility enhancement.
Highlighting the broader achievements under Chief Minister MK Stalin, the HR&CE department said the renovation and consecration (kumbabishekam) of 4,332 temples, where such rituals had not been conducted for 20 to 400 years, had been completed.
Further, 352 temples over 1,000 years old have been taken up for conservation at an estimated Rs 560 crore, with works completed in 88 shrines so far.
Encroachments on 8,107 acres of temple land valued at Rs 8,436 crore have been removed, the statement said. Financial assistance has been enhanced for 5,000 temples in Adi Dravidar and tribal areas and 5,000 rural temples, while the one-time pooja endowment scheme has been expanded with increased deposits and incentives for archakars.
Among major initiatives, the government announced the construction of a stone temple for Thiruvalluvar in Mylapore at Rs 19.17 crore and the establishment of a Vallalar International Centre in Vadalur at Rs 99.90 crore.
Describing the measures as unprecedented in scale, the government said Rs 1,187.83 crore had been allocated from State funds for HR&CE schemes during the current tenure.