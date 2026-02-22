State draws master plans for 19 major temples at Rs 1,770 crore

According to the release issued on Sunday, the master plans aim to upgrade core infrastructure and devotee amenities at prominent shrines, including Tiruchendur, Samayapuram, Rameswaram, Palani, Azhagarkoil, Marudhamalai, Tiruverkadu, Periyapalayam and Siruvapuri. The works encompass renovation, improved access, and comprehensive facility enhancement.

Highlighting the broader achievements under Chief Minister MK Stalin, the HR&CE department said the renovation and consecration (kumbabishekam) of 4,332 temples, where such rituals had not been conducted for 20 to 400 years, had been completed.