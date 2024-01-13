State doubles compensation for human-wildlife conflicts

CHENNAI: The state government has doubled the compensation paid for loss of human life or permanent incapacitation caused due to human wildlife conflicts in the state to Rs 10 lakhs.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, according to an official release issued by the state forest department, has announced the doubling of the compensation amount paid for the loss of human life or permanent incapacitation in cases of human wildlife conflicts by enhancing it from Rs.5 lakhs to Rs.10 lakhs. The enhanced payment of compensation would come into effect immediately, the release added.

The Tamil Nadu government, which has been taking several steps to mitigate human wildlife conflicts, had enhanced the compensation last in November 2021 by increasing it from Rs.4 lakhs to Rs.5 lakhs for the loss of human life or permanent incapacitation in such conflicts.

The Government had also created a corpus of Rs.10 Crores to enable speedy disbursement of the compensation claims. Considering the numerous representations received to further enhance the compensation and hardship faced by families of such conflicts, the CM has issued orders for the same.