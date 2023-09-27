State don't have Thoothukudi firing investigation report: AG

CHENNAI: The Advocate General of Tamil Nadu submitted in the Madras High Court that the State have not received investigation report conducted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding the 2018 Thoothukudi firing incident, in which 13 persons were shot dead.



The case was heard by a division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Justice J Nisha Banu and Justice N Mala.

Human rights activist Henri Tiphagne who is the petitioner of this case contended that in 2018 the NHRC closed the suo motu investigation to probe the Thoothukudi firing incident without recording his contentions, eventhough he is the complainant of the case.

After the submission the bench directed the NHRC to explain about how the investigation was closed without hearing the complainant.

The Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram said that the State haven't received the report of investigation conducted by NHRC. After the submission the bench adjourned the case.

Henri Tiphagne filed a petition against an order passed by the NHRC on October 25, 2018, closing the suo motu proceedings initiated by it with regard to Thoothukudi firing incident. The activist sought to re investigate the case on the basis of his complaint.

Even though the government accepted the retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission's report, no action was taken based on it, said Henri. He alleged that the NHRC had closed the case in violation of the rules.