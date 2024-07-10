State depts to have a say in Tamil Nadu coastal map preparation

CHENNAI: Even as the preparation of a draft coastal zone management plan (CZMP) and shoreline management plan (SMP) for Tamil Nadu is nearing completion, state chief secretary Shiv Das Meena has directed the environment department to collect feedback from other state departments.



According to an environment department official, Shiv Das Meena held a meeting with senior officials of the environment department, the Greater Chennai Corporation, and other departments on Tuesday to discuss the finalization of the draft SMP and draft CZMP.

"During the meeting, the chief secretary reviewed the preparation of the SMP and the CZMP. Also, directions have been given to share the draft with all the departments and receive their comments. The final draft will be released to the public after the completion of this preliminary process," the official explained.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA), which oversees the CZMP preparation, has informed the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the plan will be ready in two weeks.

Earlier, the NCSCM (National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management), which has been appointed to prepare the plan, completed the pre-draft map in November 2021 and released a draft of the CZMP to obtain comments from the public. However, several objections from fishermen and the intervention of the NGT forced the TNCZMA to prepare a revised CZMP.

On the other hand, the NCCR (National Centre for Coastal Research) is preparing a draft Shoreline Management Plan (SMP) for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Under the SMP, the erosion and accretion spots along the Tamil Nadu coast will be identified, apart from providing recommendations to prevent erosion.

Without the approved shoreline management plan, the state government cannot construct any structure to prevent erosion.

The NCCR has identified 22 erosion hotspots in Tamil Nadu. The state has lost about 1,802 hectares of the coast. Some of the high erosion hotspots are in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.