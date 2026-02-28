State continues to implement scheme despite withholding funds from Centre: Minister Poyyamozhi

The Minister also pointed out that 10,648 classroom buildings have been opened so far under the Dravidian Model government. Furthermore, construction work is underway for another 6,666 classrooms.

Meanwhile, the Union government under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme has withheld Rs 2,142 crore education funds for TN. It agreed to release funds if TN agrees to implement the PM SHRI initiative by the Union government.