State continues to implement scheme despite withholding funds from Centre: Minister Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Once again taking a jibe at the Centre for withholding rightful education funds, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has stressed that the state was implementing schemes without compromising on education.
“CM Stalin recently inaugurated nine new classrooms constructed at Kattur Adi Dravida Girls Higher Secondary school in Tiruverumbur constituency. Along with it, we also launched educational activities for children,” he added.
He further noted that after the DMK government came to power, Rs 3,878 crore has been allocated for improvement works such as new classrooms, laboratories, toilets, drinking water facilities, and compound walls in 4,877 schools. “Even as the Union government continues to deny the education funds that should be provided, TN government continues with existing and implementing new schemes. Despite funds from the Union government, we have continued schemes without any compromise on educational development of the children,” he explained.
The Minister also pointed out that 10,648 classroom buildings have been opened so far under the Dravidian Model government. Furthermore, construction work is underway for another 6,666 classrooms.
Meanwhile, the Union government under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme has withheld Rs 2,142 crore education funds for TN. It agreed to release funds if TN agrees to implement the PM SHRI initiative by the Union government.