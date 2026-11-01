State Consumer Commission, Madurai Circuit Bench operating sans members

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and its Madurai Circuit Bench have been functioning without any members, while the president’s post at the Madurai bench has remained vacant for months, hampering the functioning of the consumer redressal bodies.
According to a representation submitted by Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore to Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Saturday, the shortage of members is affecting the institutions’ ability to hear and dispose of consumer disputes.
“The State Commission’s president has been given additional charge of the Madurai Circuit Bench, but the arrangement does not address the absence of Members at either institution,” said CM Jayaraman, president of the organisation. “The absence of members affects regular hearings and case disposal, increasing pendency and prolonging hardship for consumers seeking redressal.”
The issue had also drawn the Madras High Court’s displeasure. On February 9, 2025, the court, under then Chief Justice KR Shriram, had questioned the State government’s failure to appoint the required members, despite financial constraints being cited as a reason for the delay. According to the representation, the president of the State commission had sought the appointment of an additional member nearly 22 months before the court’s observations, but no meaningful action had followed.
The court had also expressed concern over inadequate infrastructure and a shortage of supporting staff, including stenographers and research assistants.
The organisation has urged the CM to direct the department to publish the sanctioned strength, existing vacancies and working strength of every consumer commission in Tamil Nadu, and fill the vacant Member posts within a publicly declared time-frame.