State Consumer Commission, Madurai Circuit Bench operating sans members

According to a representation submitted by Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore to Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Saturday, the shortage of members is affecting the institutions’ ability to hear and dispose of consumer disputes.

“The State Commission’s president has been given additional charge of the Madurai Circuit Bench, but the arrangement does not address the absence of Members at either institution,” said CM Jayaraman, president of the organisation. “The absence of members affects regular hearings and case disposal, increasing pendency and prolonging hardship for consumers seeking redressal.”