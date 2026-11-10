State buses to get real-time tracking, emergency alert systems

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has approved the release of funds to install AIS 140-compliant Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) in 13,490 buses operated by eight state transport corporations and 13,776 panic button units.

The devices will be connected to a Central Control Centre, enabling officials to monitor the real-time location and speed of buses, track whether they are operating on designated routes and receive emergency alerts. This is expected to improve operational monitoring and help authorities respond quickly to emergencies.

Passengers requiring assistance during a journey can press the panic button to alert the control centre. Officials will be able to identify the vehicle's location immediately and coordinate with the police and other departments to provide assistance.