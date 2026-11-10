State buses to get real-time tracking, emergency alert systems

CHENNAI: Nearly five months after cancelling the tender floated by the previous DMK government, the incumbent Tamil Nadu government has revived its plan to install vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons in State-run buses, approving Rs 17.99 crore for the project.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has approved the release of funds to install AIS 140-compliant Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) in 13,490 buses operated by eight state transport corporations and 13,776 panic button units.
The devices will be connected to a Central Control Centre, enabling officials to monitor the real-time location and speed of buses, track whether they are operating on designated routes and receive emergency alerts. This is expected to improve operational monitoring and help authorities respond quickly to emergencies.
Passengers requiring assistance during a journey can press the panic button to alert the control centre. Officials will be able to identify the vehicle's location immediately and coordinate with the police and other departments to provide assistance.
The system is aimed at improving passenger safety, particularly for women and children, besides strengthening the monitoring of bus operations.
The project was announced by Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban in the Assembly on September 8. The government has now sanctioned Rs 17.99 crore to implement the scheme and directed officials to expedite the work.
The previous DMK government had floated a tender for installing AIS 140-compliant tracking devices and panic buttons in State-run buses. However, the tender was cancelled in June after the TVK government assumed office. The latest allocation signals the government's decision to take forward the project with a fresh funding approval.